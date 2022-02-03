Left Menu

Unidentified men rob gold, silver ornaments from jewellery shop in Delhi

Unidentified men robbed gold and silver ornaments along with electronic items from a jewellery shop in South Delhis Sangam Vihar area, police said on Thursday.The owner, who claimed to be running the jewellery shop since 1990, told the police that he was informed about the robbery on Thursday. After reaching the shop, the owner found that 150 grams gold, 25 kg silver, a laptop and a LCD were stolen.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 14:50 IST
Unidentified men rob gold, silver ornaments from jewellery shop in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified men robbed gold and silver ornaments along with electronic items from a jewellery shop in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

The owner, who claimed to be running the jewellery shop since 1990, told the police that he was informed about the robbery on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Jaiker said the shop owner also lives in the same locality. After reaching the shop, the owner found that 150 grams gold, 25 kg silver, a laptop and a LCD were stolen. ''A case under section 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is underway,'' she said.

Footage from CCTV cameras, installed in and around the vicinity of the crime scene, is being scanned to ascertain the identity of the accused, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022