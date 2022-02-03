Left Menu

NCW notice to Sadhvi Vibhanand Giri for making remarks against Muslim women

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 14:59 IST
NCW notice to Sadhvi Vibhanand Giri for making remarks against Muslim women
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a notice to Sadhvi Vibhanand Giri, seeking her explanation for allegedly making communal remarks against Muslim women.

In a tweet, the NCW said it has asked that the reply is given within 48 hours.

Giri, reportedly in a video, was heard making communal remarks against Muslim women.

"NCW has taken cognisance of the matter and sought explanation from Sadhvi Vibhanand Giri on the remarks made in the video. The Commission has also asked to ensure that the reply is given within 48 hours," the NCW tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022