Left Menu

President congratulates newly elected Chairperson Nkosikazi Mhlauli

Nkosikazi Mhlauli made history when she was elected – unopposed – as the first woman to lead the body of traditional leaders in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 03-02-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 15:36 IST
President congratulates newly elected Chairperson Nkosikazi Mhlauli
Kgosi Thabo Milton Seatlholo will serve as deputy chairperson of the body. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his well wishes to newly elected Chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, Her Majesty Nkosikazi Nomandla Dorothy Mhlauli of the amaRharhabe Kingdom.

Nkosikazi Mhlauli made history when she was elected – unopposed – as the first woman to lead the body of traditional leaders in January.

She was elected following the passing of former chair Inkosi Sipho Mahlangu.

"We welcome Nkosikazi Mhlauli as a leader who has been elected to serve traditional communities and our nation in this distinguished and important role. I congratulate Nkosizaki Mhlauli on her election and look forward to her leadership and the continued contribution of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders to the development of our nation," President Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.

Kgosi Thabo Milton Seatlholo will serve as deputy chairperson of the body.

The President highlighted that traditional leaders still play a pivotal role in South Africa.

"Traditional leaders and communities are vital in shaping our national character and social cohesion, and in building an inclusive economy that draws on and leverages indigenous knowledge systems, customs, land and natural assets shared by traditional communities."

The President is expected to officiate the opening of the House of Traditional Leaders and Khoi-San Leaders in Cape Town later this month.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022