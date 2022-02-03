French offer to send troops to Romania was not a provocation-foreign min

France's offer to send troops to Romania as part of wider NATO plans to bolster its ranks on the eastern flank were not meant to provoke Russia, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday.

Speaking after meeting foreign ministers from Eastern Europe and the Baltic states in Bucharest, both Le Drian and his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu said France and NATO were doing everything to convince Russia to choose dialogue rather than escalation.

The deployment of additional U.S. troops in Eastern Europe was escalating tensions in the region, the Kremlin said on Thursday after Washington said it would send 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania.

