Left Menu

PM's visit to Telangana: Chief Secy holds review meeting with officials

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-02-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 15:47 IST
PM's visit to Telangana: Chief Secy holds review meeting with officials
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday held a review meeting with officials of various departments in connection with the arrangements to be made ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on February 5.

The PM is scheduled to inaugurate a giant statue of 11th century saint Sri Ramanujacharya at Muchintal on the city outskirts and visit the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT).

''Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a co-ordination meeting with the officials of various Heads of the department in connection with the arrangements to be made for the visit of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India to Muchintal and ICRISAT on February 5 at BRKR Bhavan today,'' a state government release said.

At the meeting, officials were directed to work in close coordination and ensure successful visit of the PM to the state. Kumar directed the police department to make adequate security arrangements, besides traffic arrangements and bandobust as per Blue Book at the venues, the release said.

He also asked the health department to station specialist medical teams along with equipment at the venues, among other measures as per COVID-19-protocols.

State DGP M Mahendar Reddy and officials of various departments attended the meeting with the Chief Secretary.

Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Statue of Equality, a 216-feet tall statue of Sri Ramanujacharya on February 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022