DMK workers held for protest against civic poll candidate over bribery charges

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 03-02-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 16:15 IST
DMK workers held for protest against civic poll candidate over bribery charges
A group of DMK workers were arrested on Thursday for allegedly staging a protest and demanding the party leadership to change a candidate for the forthcoming urban civic polls in the city.

Accusing DMK leader C R Ramachandran for allotting the Ward 77 seat to one Rajalakshmi, allegedly after taking money for doing so, the protesters demanded the candidate be replaced immediately. As they gathered in Selvapuram and started raising slogans, police arrested them.

In a similar incident, DMK cadre protested against the party leadership in front of the party office in nearby Tirupur district agitating against allocation of 28 seats out of 60 to alliance parties for the Tirupur Municipal Corporation.

