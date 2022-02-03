Polish President proposes bill to end rule of law row with EU
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 03-02-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 16:36 IST
Poland's President Andrzej Duda on Thursday put forward a bill to dismantle a controversial disciplinary chamber for judges, hoping it would allow the government to end a row over the rule of law with Brussels and unblock European Union funding.
Last October, the EU's top court ruled Poland must pay one million euros a day in fines for maintaining the disputed disciplinary chamber for judges.
