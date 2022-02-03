Mumbai: Three held for stealing motorcycles for joyride
The Mumbai police on Thursday arrested three persons for allegedly stealing motorcycles for going on joyrides and recovered 12 two-wheelers from them, an official said.
The police have apprehended Alankar Gudekar (21), Sibu Kamal Adak and Krishna Shukla alias Kisan (22), while two more accused are absconding, he said.
The accused allegedly stole expensive motorcycles from different parts of the city and its adjoining areas, especially from crowded market places, the official from Aarey police station said. The accused are college dropouts and two of them, Gudekar and Kisan, have multiple cases to their name, he said.
The accused have been arrested under section 399 (dacoity) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official added.
