Left Menu

Mumbai: Three held for stealing motorcycles for joyride

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 16:48 IST
Mumbai: Three held for stealing motorcycles for joyride
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police on Thursday arrested three persons for allegedly stealing motorcycles for going on joyrides and recovered 12 two-wheelers from them, an official said.

The police have apprehended Alankar Gudekar (21), Sibu Kamal Adak and Krishna Shukla alias Kisan (22), while two more accused are absconding, he said.

The accused allegedly stole expensive motorcycles from different parts of the city and its adjoining areas, especially from crowded market places, the official from Aarey police station said. The accused are college dropouts and two of them, Gudekar and Kisan, have multiple cases to their name, he said.

The accused have been arrested under section 399 (dacoity) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States
4
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022