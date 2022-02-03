Left Menu

Maha: Man held with deer antlers worth Rs 15 lakh in Thane

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Wagle Estate police laid a trap near a mall on Wednesday evening and apprehended the accused who arrived with the antlers, senior inspector Vikas Ghodke said.The police seized the 8 kg of antlers, worth Rs 15 lakh, from Subham Devidas Shinde, a resident of Titwala in Thane district, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-02-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 16:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for alleged possession of antlers of sambar and chital deer, worth Rs 15 lakh, in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Wagle Estate police laid a trap near a mall on Wednesday evening and apprehended the accused who arrived with the antlers, senior inspector Vikas Ghodke said.

The police seized the 8 kg of antlers, worth Rs 15 lakh, from Subham Devidas Shinde, a resident of Titwala in Thane district, he said. An offence under various sections of the IPC and Wildlife Protection Act has been registered with the Vartak Nagar police station under the Wagle Estate division, the official added.

