Left Menu

SC has 4 women judges for the first time among 34: Kiren Rijiju to RS

Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that four women judges are in the Supreme Court for the first time out of a total of 34 judges.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 17:37 IST
SC has 4 women judges for the first time among 34: Kiren Rijiju to RS
Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that four women judges are in the Supreme Court for the first time out of a total of 34 judges. Replying to a question during Question Hour, the Minister also added that three of the four women judges were appointed after he took over the charge of the Law and Justice Ministry.

Rijiju also said out of 1,098 judges in High Courts, there are 83 women judges. The Minister's reply came as one member of the Upper House asked "will the Minister of Law and Justice be pleased to state the number of women judges in Supreme Court and High Courts against the current strength of judges".

On the question of a stand of government regarding the enhancement of a number of women judges and judges from Dalit and backward communities, Rijiju said "We have been stressing time and again, that while recommending names preferences may be given to women, backward classes, scheduled caste and scheduled tribe". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory

GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development L...

 India
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022