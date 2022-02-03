Sadr slams Iraq 'terrorist outlaws' for targeting a Gulf state

Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said in a statement on Thursday that some "terrorist outlaws" have dragged Iraq into a "dangerous regional war" by targeting a "Gulf state".

The cleric, who published a statement on Twitter, didn't make it clear if he was referring specifically to a failed drone attack on the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

The UAE said it intercepted three drones that entered its airspace over unpopulated areas, in an attack that was claimed by a little-known group, the "True Promise Brigade".

