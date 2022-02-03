Left Menu

UK's Sunak: Downing Street parties have damaged public's confidence in government

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 17:56 IST
UK's Sunak: Downing Street parties have damaged public's confidence in government
Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Twitter(@RishiSunak)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Revelations about parties at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's residence and office during the COVID-19 lockdown has damaged public confidence in the government, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday.

Asked about whether the scandal, which has resulted in a police investigation, had damaged the public's confidence in the government, Sunak said: "Yes I think it has."

"I can appreciate people's frustration and I think it is now the job of all of us in government, all politicians to restore people's trust," he told the BBC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory

GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development L...

 India
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022