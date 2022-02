UK's Sunak: Downing Street parties have damaged public's confidence in government

Revelations about parties at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's residence and office during the COVID-19 lockdown has damaged public confidence in the government, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday.

Asked about whether the scandal, which has resulted in a police investigation, had damaged the public's confidence in the government, Sunak said: "Yes I think it has."

"I can appreciate people's frustration and I think it is now the job of all of us in government, all politicians to restore people's trust," he told the BBC.

