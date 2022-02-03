Cousins die in road accident in Rajasthan's Bharatapur

Two men were killed and as many others injured when a car in which they were travelling collided with a truck in Bharatpur district on Thursday.

The collision occurred in Chiksana area where the victims, hailing from Dholpur district, had come to attend a wedding. The deceased were identified as Vivek and Deepak, both cousins, police said.

The other two injured, both victims' friends, are being treated at the district hospital, the police said.

