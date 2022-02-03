Man shot dead in east Delhi

A 24-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified men in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area, police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Mayur Chauhan, a resident of Guru Ramdas Nagar, they said. A caller informed the police that unidentified men fired shots near a Gurudwara in Guru Ramdas Nagar and a man had been injured, officials said. After reaching the spot, the police came to know that the friend of the injured person had rushed him to the hospital, police said. During enquiry, it was revealed that car and motorcycle-borne assailants had shot at Chauhan. Later, Chauhan succumbed to injuries at the Max Hospital in Patparganj, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap. A case under appropriate sections has been registered and teams have been constituted to nab the accused, she said. In another incident, a caller informed officials of the Shakarpur police station on Wednesday that 10 to 15 people were firing shots and damaging vehicles near a government primary school at Ganesh Nagar Extension, officials said.

After reaching the spot, the police found empty cartridges and one live cartridge. Although no one was injured in the firing, two cars and one two-wheeler were damaged, the officer said. A case under appropriate sections has been registered at Shakarpur police station and investigation was taken up, Kashyap said. Multiple teams have been formed and efforts are being made to apprehend the assailants, police said. It seems like the accused in both the cases are same and further investigation is underway, police added.

