Czech Republic, Poland sign deal to end Polish coal mine dispute - Czech PM

Under the terms of the deal, Poland will pay the Czech Republic 45 million euros ($50.8 million) in compensation for dropping water levels and will complete a protective underground barrier, Fiala said. The Czech Republic will withdraw a legal complaint over the mine from the European Court of Justice, he added.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 03-02-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 18:18 IST
Petr Fiala Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Czech Republic

The Czech Republic will withdraw a legal complaint about the mine from the European Court of Justice, he added. ($1 = 0.8861 euros)

The Czech Republic will withdraw a legal complaint about the mine from the European Court of Justice, he added. ($1 = 0.8861 euros)

