21,255 posts of Group A vacant in Union Government Services

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh on Thursday informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply that 21,255 posts of Group A are vacant in the Union Government Services and the filling up of vacancies is a continuous process. Government issues instructions to all the Ministries /Departments from time to time for timely and advanced action to fill up the unfilled posts.

The response of the Union Minister to the questions of CPI(M) MP Dr V Sivadasan informed the Upper House that as per the Department of Expenditure, there are 21,255 posts of unfilled Group A and 7,56,146 of Group C posts under the Government of India as on March 1, 2020: Union Minister in the written reply further said that in pursuance of the recommendations of the 6th Central Pay Commission, all Group 'D' posts in the Central Government have been upgraded to Group 'C' posts. Therefore, as on date, there is no Group 'D' post in the Central Government.

"Filling up of vacancies is a continuous process. Government issues instructions to all the Ministries /Departments from time to time for timely and advanced action to fill up the unfilled posts. The latest such instructions have been issued vide Department of Personnel and Training OM No. 43014/03/2019-Estt. (B) dated 21.01.2020 and 03.06.2021," he added. The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

