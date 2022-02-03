Shut shop if you cannot manage resources, HC tells EDMC

The Delhi High Court Thursday expressed displeasure over non-payment of salaries by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation to its employees and said that it should "shut shop" if it cannot manage resources.

The high court said it cannot set EDMC's house in order for them and remarked that had it been a private company, it would have been asked to wound up.

The bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh was dealing with a batch of petitions relating to non-payment of salaries and pensions to teachers, hospital staff, sanitation workers, engineers of the municipal bodies.

When the bench was deferring the hearing till February 28 due to the unavailability of one of the counsels, EDMC lawyer urged the court to give a short date and informed that some of its doctors were on strike over non-payment of salaries.

The EDMC lawyer stated that the corporation was trying to augment its resources and payment to doctors and sanitation workers was their priority but "they are in a jam of sorts".

"With what basis can we ask them to come back to work? They are exposing themselves (to COVID-19). You need to set it in order," the court said.

"We can't set your house in order. Two months (backlog) is shocking... If it was a private (company), we would have asked you to be wound up. If you can't manage resources, shut shop. They have families to take care of," it added.

In response to the court's query if the Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner had also not received their salaries, the lawyer said that as per his instructions dues to all employees, except sanitation workers who were paid up-to-date, have been paid till October.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government, said the government has released the requisite funds and "there was no reason why salary should not be paid".

Last year, the court had expressed its displeasure at the state of cleanliness and upkeep of the national capital while remarking that it was not obliged to come to the aid of municipal workers and press for payment of their salaries when they were not discharging their functions on ground, leaving the city in a "dismal state".

