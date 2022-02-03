Left Menu

Punjab and Haryana HC stays 75 pc quota for locals in private jobs

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday granted an interim stay on the Haryana government's law of providing 75 per cent quota for locals in private jobs.

ANI | Chandigarh, (Haryana) | Updated: 03-02-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 18:36 IST
Punjab and Haryana HC stays 75 pc quota for locals in private jobs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday granted an interim stay on the Haryana government's law of providing 75 per cent quota for locals in private jobs.

The stay was granted by a bench of Justices Ajay Tewari and Pankaj Jain after a petition was filed by an industry association in Faridabad and other associations in Haryana.

Earlier, the Haryana Government had in November said that the Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 will be implemented in the state from January 15, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States
4
GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory

GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development L...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022