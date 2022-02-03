Maha: Seven held for possession of leopard skin in Thane district

The forest department has arrested seven persons for alleged possession of leopard skin in Shahapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

Based on specific information, the police arranged for decoy customers to buy leopard skin from the accused who were planning to sell it, deputy conservator of forest Shahapur Vasat Ghule said. The accused called the decoys to Ubade village, where they were nabbed, he said. An offence under the Wildlife Protection Act has been registered against the accused persons with the Vashala police station, the official said, adding that a probe is underway to find out where the accused got the skin.

