Owaisi says car fired upon in poll-bound UP
PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 03-02-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 18:51 IST
- Country:
- India
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday alleged his car was fired upon by unidentified men while he was returning to Delhi from Hapur district in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.
Owaisi's car was near the Chhijarsi toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad stretch of the National Highway 24 when the incident took place at around 6 pm. PTI KIS RHL
