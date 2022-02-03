Left Menu

Owaisi says car fired upon in poll-bound UP

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 03-02-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 18:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday alleged his car was fired upon by unidentified men while he was returning to Delhi from Hapur district in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Owaisi's car was near the Chhijarsi toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad stretch of the National Highway 24 when the incident took place at around 6 pm. PTI KIS RHL

