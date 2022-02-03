Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC again adjourns hearing, actor Dileep seeks to suspend further investigation

Kerala High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing in the anticipatory bail plea of Malayalam actor Dileep and other accused in the case of allegedly threatening the investigation officials probing the 2017 Actress Assault Case to tomorrow. Meanwhile, Dileep moved an application seeking to suspend further investigation in this case.

While hearing the anticipatory bail plea by the Single Bench of Justice P Gopinath, counsel for the accused contended that, "the conspiracy is not between the accused. The conspiracy is between the ADGP and other officers with a hidden agenda to register an FIR and throw the petitioner (Dileep) behind the bars. The prosecution is not investigating the offence, they are dissecting the offender. They are trying to add one case after the other to get the media to turn against the petitioner." In the application submitted by Dileep to suspend the further investigation, the contended said, "furtherance of this sham investigation infringes the right of a free trial. It is an absence of the process of law. It is a deliberated and calculated attempt of the prosecution to sabotage the trial of the 2017 Actress Assault Case in which the petitioner is an accused. It goes against the clear judicial pronouncements of the Supreme Court."

Crime Branch of Kerala Police registered the case against Dileep and five others on January 9 for allegedly threatening the investigating officials probing the 2017 actress assault case. Dileep is named as the first accused in the FIR. Anoop, who is Dileep's brother, and Suraj, Dileep's brother-in-law, are the second and third accused. Appu, Babu Chengamanad are the other accused. One more accused has not been identified yet.

Dileep is also the eighth accused in the actress assault case for alleged conspiracy. The case pertains that an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu films was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. (ANI)

