Lebanon Hezbollah parliamentary bloc committed to National Accord Document 'no more and no less' - spokesman
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 03-02-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 18:59 IST
Lebanon's Shi'ite Hezbollah parliamentary bloc said on Thursday that they were committed to the National Accord Document "no more and no less", according to spokesman Ehab Hamada.
The National Accord Document is based on the 1989 Taif Agreement that ended Lebanon's civil war.
