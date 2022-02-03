UP polls: Case against SP candidate over gathering at banquet hall without permit

Left Menu

PTI | Budaun | Updated: 03-02-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 18:59 IST
A case was registered against Samajwadi Party candidate from Budaun Sadar (115) seat Haji Rais Ahmed on Thursday for assembling a huge crowd of Shiksha Mitras and Anganwadi workers here without permission, police said.

There were allegations that the SP candidate distributed gifts to the crowd gathered at the Poonam Lawn banquet hall near Alapur Chungi, but a joint raid by the police and the administration did not find any such gift there, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), City, Praveen Singh Chauhan said the SP candidate, along with the leaders and workers of the Samajwadi Party, reached the banquet hall in the afternoon where the crowd had gathered.

On getting the information, an inspector from the Civil Lines police station reached the spot, and the sub-divisional magistrate and other officers of the administration were also called in, Chauhan said.

He said it was alleged that the SP candidate was distributing gifts among the crowd, and the administration officers who reached the spot registered a case against Ahmed and his supporters, and sealed the lawn.

No gift of any kind has however been found, the officer said.

