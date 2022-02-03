Macron raises possibility of three-way Poland, Germany, France meeting on Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron's office said in a statement on Thursday that he and Polish President Andrzej Duda had discussed the possibility of a three-way meeting between Poland, Germany, and France in Berlin in coming days to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

He also said Duda offered support to Macron's efforts to de-escalate tensions in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)