Will seal liquor vends near residences, schools if AAP govt doesn't shut them in 48 hrs: Delhi BJP

The Delhi BJP will seal liquor vends situated in residential areas, near schools and religious places if the Arvind Kejriwal government fails to shut down these shops within the next 48 hours, party chief Adesh Gupta said on Thursday. Addressing a press conference, Gupta said the party has been ''relentlessly'' protesting against the city government's new excise policy through chakka jam, signature campaign or demonstrations. The municipal corporations in Delhi ruled by the BJP has taken action against several liquor shops, sealing such premises over alleged violations of the Master Plan. Under the Delhi government's new excise policy, licences have been given to private parties for opening 849 liquor vends across the city. So far, nearly 550 vends have started operations while remaining are being set up by private operators.

A large virtual rally led by Union minister Smriti Irani will be held against the AAP government's new excise policy in which about one crore people would connect through different social media platforms, Delhi BJP said in a statement. Over 500 places in the city will have LED screens put up for this where about 250 people each would be present, it added.

Gupta also claimed that BJP's agitation against AAP government's new excise policy has been ''quite successful'' and as a result, more than 300 liquor shops have already been sealed by corporations.

''There are still many such liquor shops which are in residential areas, near schools and religious places and if they aren't closed within 48 hours, party workers along with corporations employees and officials and I personally would go to seal them,'' he said. Gupta said the party has been relentlessly protesting against the new excise policy through chakka jam, signature campaign or protest demonstrations and now we have become Delhiites voice to protest against this policy strongly.

Under the new excise policy, the liquor business in the city was completely handed over to private players wherein they can open 849 spacious and swanky vends in 32 zones having an area of at least 500 square metres.

Such outlets will also allow the walk-in facility to consumers where they can choose the alcohol brand of their choice as they do at shopping malls.

The Delhi BJP, which is in power in the three civic bodies - north, east and south - had been opposing the policy, alleging that the liquor shops have been opened in violation of norms. Municipalities have also launched a crackdown on liquor shops, which they said were set up ''illegally''.

Adesh Gupta claimed that the new excise policy will make Delhi a city of liquor and that will affect all sections of the society, including women and youngsters.

