J-K police save life of critically ill patient by providing timely medical help amid heavy snowfall

The Jammu and Kashmir Police saved a life of a critically ill patient, who was stranded in Waliwar region of Kashmir due to heavy snowfall, and was admitted to a hospital on time, said a press release.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-02-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 19:11 IST

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Jammu and Kashmir Police saved a life of a critically ill patient, who was stranded in Waliwar region of Kashmir due to heavy snowfall, and was admitted to a hospital on time, said a press release. Police in Ganderbal has saved a precious life by shifting the critically ill patient to Primary Health Center (PHC) Lar.

Police Station Lar received a distress call from Lar Waliwar region that a critically ill patient named Shahnawaz Ahmad Khan needs immediate medical attention. As no vehicle service was available due to snowfall, the police personnel led by ASI Gulzar Ahmad rushed to the spot and shifted the patient to PHC Lar in the official vehicle of the Police for immediate treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

