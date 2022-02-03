Three arrested at Kathmandu airport for smuggling gold, iPhones

Three people have been arrested at the Kathmandu Airport for smuggling gold bars and electronic goods worth over 1 crore Nepali rupess (USD 84,000), officials said on Thursday.

The arrests were made at the Tribhuvan International Airport on Wednesday alert and the police recovered over 1.5 kg gold and four iPhone mobile sets from them. Among the arrested, Dawa Chhiring Sherpa hid 1.055 kg of gold in his anus, officials said. From where did he fly in was not told.

The other two arrested arrived from Dubai, UAE.

