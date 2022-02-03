Left Menu

No changes in Britain-N.Ireland checks after halt ordered - UK minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 19:16 IST
Britain's environment minister George Eustice on Thursday said there had been no changes in checks on agri-foods between Britain and Northern Ireland after the province's agriculture minister ordered an immediate halt to the checks.

"There have been no operational changes on the ground as yet, while officials in Daera (N.Ireland agriculture department) seek further advice in response to the direction provided by Minister Poots yesterday," Eustice said in parliament.

