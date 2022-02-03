Left Menu

Don't arrest BJP functionary: Madras HC

It sought holding of an investigation as per sec. 67 of the Information Technology Act. As there was not much progress, he filed a criminal original petition in the Madras High Court praying for a direction to the local police to register a case and probe the same.Fearing arrest, Vinoj filed the present anticipatory bail application.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-02-2022 19:25 IST
The Madras High Court on Thursday told the Greater Chennai Police not to arrest BJP functionary Vinoj P Selvam, who is the president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, till February 9.

A direction to this effect was given by Justice T V Thamilselvi when the anticipatory bail application from Selvam came up for hearing today.

Fearing arrest following registration of a case against him on the basis of a complaint from D Suresh Babu of Uppilipalayam in Coimbatore district, Vinoj filed the present advance bail application.

The judge adjourned the matter till Monday and asked the police not to arrest him till February 9. Originally, Suresh Babu had filed a criminal complaint against the BJP cadres with the local police, on January 18 this year. It sought holding of an investigation as per sec. 67 of the Information Technology Act. As there was not much progress, he filed a criminal original petition in the Madras High Court praying for a direction to the local police to register a case and probe the same.

Fearing arrest, Vinoj filed the present anticipatory bail application.

