Four girls drown in creek in Daman; one rescued

A 20-year-old woman and four girls drowned in a creek on Thursday in Daman district of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, police said.

A group of five girls ventured into a creek near Jampore beach for a bath in the afternoon, when four of them drowned, while one was rescued by her family members, district Superintendent of Police Amit Sharma said.

Daman resident Mahira Qureshi (11) and Fiza Shaikh (17), Sabina Qureshi (15) and Zainab Shaikh (20), all residents of neighbouring Vapi town of Gujarat, drowned after water levels suddenly rose in the creek. ''Three families from Vapi, Daman and Lucknow had come to Jampore beach for a picnic. When other family members were on beach, a group of five girls entered the creek for a bath. However, they all started drowning after the water levels suddenly rose,'' Sharma said.

A 12-year-old girl was rescued by a family member, while the others disappeared in the water before they could be saved, he said. Locals managed to pull the girls out and sent them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the official added.

