Left Menu

Ex-head of U.S. Human Rights Campaign sues group over alleged racial discrimination - Washington Post

The former president of the Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ advocacy group in the United States, filed a lawsuit on Thursday accusing the organization of racial discrimination in his firing last year, the Washington Post reported. Alphonso David was fired on Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 20:06 IST
Ex-head of U.S. Human Rights Campaign sues group over alleged racial discrimination - Washington Post

The former president of the Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ advocacy group in the United States, filed a lawsuit on Thursday accusing the organization of racial discrimination in his firing last year, the Washington Post reported.

Alphonso David was fired on Sept. 6 after a report by New York State Attorney General Letitia James said he had advised former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on how to handle sexual harassment allegations, the organization's board said at the time. In the complaint, David accused the organization of fostering a "racist, biased culture." He also said that he was told that he was initially paid less because he was Black and that an organization board member told him to stop mentioning race in public comments, the Post reported.

At the time of his firing, David said the Human Rights Campaign board had "unjustly" terminated him, and said it should expect a legal challenge. Reuters was not immediately able to reach the organization for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory

GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development L...

 India
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022