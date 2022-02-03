Left Menu

MP: Former Janpad CEO, 2 others held for fraud in marriage scheme

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-02-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 20:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Thursday arrested a former Janpad Panchayat Chief Executive Officer and two computer operators for allegedly siphoning off funds allotted for a marriage assistance scheme meant for poor households.

Shobit Tripathi, former Janpad Panchayat CEO of Sironj in Vidisha district, along with computer operators Yogendra Sharma and Hemant Sahu alias Jitendra Sahu were arrested after being charged in January with fraud and embezzlement under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, Bhopal EOW Superintendent of Police Rajesh Mishra told PTI. Initial investigation provided enough material to arrest them, he added.

Investigation found that between 2019 and November 2021, the former Janpad CEO cleared 5,923 cases for financial help to persons from the economically weaker section for marriage under the scheme, he said.

A total of Rs 30.18 crore was ostensibly disbursed under the scheme, but most of the ''marriages'' for which funds were given were bogus and the money had been siphoned off, Mishra said.

