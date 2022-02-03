Adani Power Maharashtra asks MSEDCL to pay Rs 10,135 cr in 4 weeks after SC order

Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd (APML) has shot off a letter to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd for payment of Rs 10,135 crore toward supply of electricity by APML following the apex court's direction to pay at least 50 per cent of the outstanding dues.

Referring to the Supreme Court order on January 31, 2022, the letter reviewed by PTI said Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) is required to pay 50 per cent of the outstanding amount to APML within four weeks.

''We request you to kindly release Rs 10,135 crore being 50 per cent of the outstanding claimed amount on or before February 28, 2022 and comply with the Supreme Court order,'' the letter dated February 1, 2022, said.

''This letter is without prejudices to our rights and contentions under the Power Purchase Agreements and applicable law,'' it said.

Taking note of the rising discoms' outstanding dues in the country which have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore, the Supreme Court on Monday noted that if state-run power distribution companies do not promptly clear dues to electricity generators, the latter will shut and there will be no electricity.

The warning came from a bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli on plea of APML which had sought at least 50 per cent payment of dues for power supplied to MSEDCL.

The bench directed MSEDCL to pay 50 per cent dues to APML within four weeks.

According to PRAAPTI (Payment Ratification And Analysis in Power procurement for bringing Transparency in Invoicing of generators) portal, total outstanding dues of power distribution firms are Rs 1,17,600 crore as of February 2022.

As per the portal, total dues of discoms in Maharashtra are Rs 21,070 crore.

APML is the largest coal-based thermal power plant in Maharashtra. The plant has a capacity to generate 3300 MW power through its 5 units of 660 MW capacity each at Tiroda in district Gondia.

