Mamata pulls up Purba Medinipur SP, asks him if he is getting instructions from Guv Dhankhar

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday pulled up Purba Medinipur superintendent of police following deterioration in the law and order situation in the district and asked him whether he is getting instructions from Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, with whom the government shares a bitter relation, over telephone.

Banerjee also asked the SP, Amarnath K whether he was ''scared to work'' in that district and advised the police officer ''not to pay heed to instructions from others and carry out his duties diligently''.

''I am getting complaints regarding your district (Purba Medinipur). There are attempts to create a riot-like situation in the region in a very pre-planned manner by people impersonating others. I have alerted you people about this matter several times, but you have not done anything and that is why I am intervening,'' she told the SP at an administrative review meeting at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here. ''Remember that those who create riots are neither Hindus nor Muslims, Sikhs nor Ishais (Christians). A few political leaders instigate riots. You have to handle such things strictly. Are you scared of working there? Does the Governor call you asking you not to do this or that? I know even if you get calls (from the Governor) you will not tell me now,'' she said.

Continuing with her remonstrations, Banerjee said ''Remember that you are working for the state government and you do not have to listen to others. But I got complaints from Haldia and two persons had to be arrested as they were creating problems for the industries. Why do I need to intervene, when you people are here? If you think you are facing problems working there due to political pressure, tell me directly, but do not listen to others instructing you to do this and do that''. The SP told Banerjee that inquiries have been made into the matter and necessary action have been taken against the culprits. Extra forces have been deployed. Banerjee had this Monday blocked Dhankhar from her Twitter account accusing him of abusing her and her government, for trying to ''give instructions'' to her officers and treating an elected government like a ''bonded-labour''. Dhankhar had been at loggerheads with the state government since he assumed office on July 30, 2019 over various issues including appointments of vice-chancellors of the state universities and over asking the chief secretary and police chiefs to appear before him in several matters.

Expressing her disappointment over repeated violence and killings in the Barrackpore police commissionerate area, the chief minister directed its police commissioner Manoj Verma to take the help of the CID, the state special task force and Kolkata Police to investigate and nab the culprits.

Referring to the violence between the BJP and TMC in Barrackpore commissionerate area, she said these were ''pre-planned'' and carried out by criminals who were smuggled into the state from outside and the state director general of police Manoj Malviya will provide help in investigating them, she said. ''We have to get hold of the nexus of criminals in Barrackpore. I will not let people to create nuisance in my state by bringing in arms from outside. We have to find out who all are giving Rs 2,000 to them to kill,'' she said. BJP and TMC supporters had clashed at Bhatpara under Barrackpore police commissionerate on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and stones were allegedy hurled at Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh when he was attending a programme to mark the occasion. The BJP MP was rescued and sent to his residence safely, while two cars, including a police vehicle were vandalised in the clashes in the hotbed of political unrest in North 24 Parganas district. Verma told Banerjee that action has been taken in the incident and Malviya said the CID had done a commendable job in the case.

