Not justifiable to have fresh review on Mullaperiyar Dam’s safety before strengthening work:TN to SC

The Tamil Nadu government has told the Supreme Court that it is "not justifiable" to have a fresh review on the safety of the 126-year-old Mullaperiyar dam before carrying out the strengthening measures ordered by the apex court earlier.

The state government made the averment in its response to the status report filed on January 27 by the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the supervisory committee which had said that a fresh review of the safety of the dam is now due and is required to be undertaken.

The apex court is seized of pleas raising issues about the dam, which was built in 1895 on the Periyar river in the Idukki district of Kerala.

In its response, Tamil Nadu has said that the dam is "behaving well in all respects" and its seepage rate, which is being observed on a daily basis, is found to be well within the permissible limits. "The lime leaching of the dam is also being observed continuously and it is found that the leaching is far below the permissible limit. There is neither deformation nor abnormality in the dam," it said, adding that silting of the dam is very minimum.

"In this water year 2021-22, water was stored in the dam at a level of +142 ft. from November 30, 2021, for about 18 days, and all the parameters of the dam were found to be within limits. Hence, there is no ground or necessity to have a fresh review on the safety of the dam for storing water up to +142 ft, now," it said.

The Tamil Nadu government claimed that in spite of its repeated efforts for carrying out the remaining strengthening works as directed by the court and by the supervisory committee, they have been "successfully thwarted" by the state of Kerala.

It said that for a meaningful fresh review on the safety of the dam, it has to be ensured that all the measures and directions contained in the judgement as well as the decisions of the supervisory committee are implemented in a time-bound manner. "It is, therefore, submitted that it is not justifiable to have a fresh review before carrying out the strengthening measures ordered by this court," the state of Tamil Nadu has said.

It has sought a direction to Kerala to cooperate and provide all necessary assistance in a time-bound manner so that the remaining strengthening and maintenance work as directed by the apex court in February 2006 and May 2014 as well as other decisions of the supervisory committee are implemented in letter and spirit during the next four months before the ensuing southwest monsoon.

It has also sought direction to the CWC and the supervisory committee to carry out a review on the safety of the dam only after completing the balance strengthening and maintenance works.

In a status report filed in the top court last month, the CWC and the supervisory committee have said that aspects pertaining to the safety of dam were carried out during 2010 to 2012 by the empowered committee constituted under the directions of the apex court in 2010.

It had said the empowered committee, based upon the investigations, tests, and studies carried out by apex national organisations and specialist expert agencies, had concluded that Mullaperiyar dam was found to be safe in all respects -- hydrologically, structurally, and seismically.

On January 11, the apex court had said that litigation about the dam is not "adversarial" as this is public interest litigation in the sense that safety, security, and health issues of the people staying around the dam are involved in the matter.

The top court had told the advocates appearing for the respective parties in the matter that they should assist it in identifying the "core issues" which need to be addressed by the court.

It had posted the matter for hearing in the second week of February.

In the Mullaperiyar dam matter, the Kerala government had earlier told the apex court that ''no amount of rejuvenation'' can perpetuate the dam and there is a limit to the number of years one can keep dams in service through maintenance and strengthening measures.

It had said the only permanent solution for removing the ''eternal threat owing to the safety concerns'' of the dam and for protecting the safety of lakhs of people living the downstream of Mullaperiyar dam is to build a new dam in the downstream reaches of the existing dam.

In an affidavit filed before the apex court, the Kerala government had urged that the proposal to fix the upper rule level of Mullaperiyar dam at 142 feet on September 20 as formulated by Tamil Nadu may be avoided.

In its response to the affidavit filed by Kerala, the state of Tamil Nadu had said that "repeated assertion" of Kerala and petitioners from there in the pleas filed from time to time seek to decommission of the existing dam and construction of a new dam, which is "wholly impermissible" in the light of the apex court verdict on the safety of the dam.

''The dam has been found to be hydrologically, structurally, and seismically safe," Tamil Nadu had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)