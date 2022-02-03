Left Menu

Chouhan meets PM in Delhi, thanks him for Ken-Betwa river linking project nod

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and thanked him for approval of the Ken-Betwa river linking project in the Union budget.Chouhan also invited the PM to visit the state for the ground-breaking ceremony of the multi-crore project linking the Ken and Betwa rivers.I thanked PM Modi for the Centres approval of the Ken-Betwa river linking project of over Rs 44,000 crore on behalf of the people of MP.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-02-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 20:51 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and thanked him for approval of the Ken-Betwa river linking project in the Union budget.

Chouhan also invited the PM to visit the state for the ground-breaking ceremony of the multi-crore project linking the Ken and Betwa rivers.

"I thanked PM Modi for the Centre's approval of the Ken-Betwa river linking project of over Rs 44,000 crore on behalf of the people of MP. Dams will be built under the project for irrigation of 10 lakh hectares of land and to supply drinking water to 50 lakh people," he told reporters after the meeting.

The project will change the lives of people of Bundelkhand, a drought-prone region spread across Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, he said.

"We have started different projects in Madhya Pradesh. I apprised him about them,'' said the Chief Minister and added he invited Modi to grace the ground- breaking ceremony of the Ken-Betwa project.

"I have requested the Prime Minister to inaugurate the 'waste to wealth project' of Indore from which 17,500 kg CNG is going to be produced and 55 metric tonnes of waste is going to be disposed,'' he said.

Chouhan said women of self-help groups will run factories preparing nutritious ''ready to eat'' food for aaganwadis (child care centres) which was earlier supplied by contractors.

"Women self-help groups are going to run seven plants of ready to eat food in MP. I have requested the PM to inaugurate this project,'' he added.

