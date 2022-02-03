Left Menu

Zelenskiy welcomes Erdogan offer to mediate in Ukraine-Russia standoff

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 21:01 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@ZelenskyyUa)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday welcomed an offer from the visiting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to mediate in Kyiv's stand-off with Moscow and to host peace talks.

Zelenskiy was speaking alongside Erdogan in Kyiv after the two countries signed a free trade deal and other agreements. Russia has massed troops near Ukraine's borders in recent weeks but denies planning to attack its neighbour.

"I would like to thank President Erdogan for his initiative to become a mediator between Ukraine and Russia on the way to ending the war," he said. "In Ukraine, we are ready to do our best on all platforms and in all formats."

