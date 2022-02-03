Khandu hoists 104 ft tall national flag at Tawang

Left Menu

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 03-02-2022 21:05 IST
Talking to media later, Khandu while congratulating the people of the state, said that the monumental flag has been hoisted and dedicated to all the patriotic people of Arunachal Pradesh and is the second highest monumental national flag at an altitude of 10,000 feet. He congratulated the Army, the Sashastra Seema Bal, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Tawang district administration and MLA Tsering Tashi for the feat. Taking to twitter, Khandu said, “Proud to dedicate to patriotic people of Arunachal a 104 ft national flag, which was hoisted today at Ngangpa Natme (Buddha Park) in Tawang.” “At 10,000ft, this monumental national flag overlooking the Tawang city, is second highest in the country in terms of altitude. #JaiHind,” he said in another tweet.

