PTI | Gurgaon | Updated: 03-02-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 21:05 IST
Man shot dead in Gurgaon
A 42-year-old man was allegedly shot dead in Rithoj village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at around 2 am when unidentified persons fired at Sanjay Khatana near his house, they said.

Khatana suffered gunshot wounds in the neck and head. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

A case of murder has been registered in the matter, they said.

''We are investigating the case,'' said inspector Rajender Singh, SHO of Bhondsi police station.

We are scanning CCTV footage of the area where the incident took place to trace the accused persons, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

