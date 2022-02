BRIEF-EMA Says Will See By When Evaluation Of Valneva, Sanofi Vaccines Could Advance Towards Any Possible Approval

European Medicines Agency:

* EMA: WE WILL SEE BY WHEN THE EVALUATION OF VALNEVA AND SANOFI PASTEUR VACCINES COULD ADVANCE TOWARDS ANY POSSIBLE APPROVAL

* EMA ON VALNEVA AND SANOFI PASTEUR VACCINES SAYS IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO SAY PRECISELY IF THERE ARE CHANCES OF HAVING AN APPROVAL BY EASTER Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)