Pelosi says U.S. athletes should not anger "ruthless" Chinese government at Olympics

Pelosi says U.S. athletes should not anger "ruthless" Chinese government at Olympics
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that the United States had a moral duty to condemn China's rights abuses, but urged U.S. athletes not to risk angering the "ruthless" Chinese government, a day before the opening of the Beijing Olympics.

Pelosi, speaking at a Congressional-Executive Commission on China hearing, said the International Olympic Committee "turns a blind eye" to Beijing's rights violations.

