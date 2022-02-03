Left Menu

Myanmar's Suu Kyi faces new bribery charge in string of cases - state TV

She has been already been sentenced to a total of six years detention for other cases https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/legal-cases-against-myanmars-aung-san-suu-kyi-2022-01-10.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 21:27 IST
Myanmar's military government announced a new bribery charge against deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Thursday, the country's state broadcaster reported.

Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, 76, is on trial in nearly a dozen cases that carry combined maximum sentences of at least 150 years in prison. She has been already been sentenced to a total of six years detention for other cases https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/legal-cases-against-myanmars-aung-san-suu-kyi-2022-01-10.

A spokesperson for Myanmar's military, which overthrew Suu Kyi's government in a coup last February, could not be reached for comment. Lawyers for Suu Kyi, who have been barred from speaking about her cases, could also not be reached for comment.

