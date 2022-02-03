States do not invite MPs to Jal Jeevan Mission functions: Union minister

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat lamented on Thursday that the state governments, irrespective of the party in power, do not invite MPs to the functions organised under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mision, despite repeated circulars sent to them in this regard.

He said in November 2020, the jal shakti ministry had requested the states that in every Jal Jeevan Mission programme relating to clean drinking water, whether a foundation stone-laying ceremony or an inaugural function, MPs should be invited.

''But I feel sad to inform that the state governments have not been able to implement this properly. Last year too, we had written to the states on this. Since water is a state subject, the states will have to make the arrangements,'' Shekhawat said during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.

He said six crore households in the country have been provided with drinking water connections but the state governments have been negligent in inviting the members of Parliament to the foundation stone-laying events.

Shekhawat said the MPs in both BJP-ruled and non-BJP-ruled states do not get any intimation of the functions related to the jal shakti ministry. ''Once again we will write to the states, saying MPs should be invited to such functions,'' he added.

