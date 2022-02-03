Left Menu

PM Modi meets JMI VC Prof Najma Akhtar, lauds her for taking the institution to new heights

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 21:44 IST
PM Modi meets JMI VC Prof Najma Akhtar, lauds her for taking the institution to new heights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met JMI Vice-Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar. . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar and applauded her for taking the institution to new heights. The Prime Minister also lauded the outstanding performance and leadership of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor Akhtar presented Prime Minister Modi with a shawl as a token of respect in the second meeting between the two during the last two years. The Vice-Chancellor said that it was quite heartening to see that the Prime Minister was very much aware of the recent achievements of the university including A++ accreditation by the NAAC.

She added, "It is quite encouraging for us to know that the Prime Minister was happy about the improved performance of the university in the last few years." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

