Trial in Dhanbad judge murder case to begin on Feb 22

Trial in the murder case of judge Uttam Anand will begin on February 22, a CBI official said on Thursday.

A special CBI court in Dhanbad on Wednesday framed charges against the two accused in the murder of Additional Sessions Judge Anand in July last year.

The special CBI court after framing charges against the accused -- autorickshaw driver Rahul Verma and his accomplice Lakhan Verma -- under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to protect offender) and 34 (common intention), ordered the CBI to produce witnesses on February 22.

The CBI court of Rajnikant Pathak also deferred the bail hearings of the accused who are behind bars since August last year, the official said.

The CBI had last month changed the investigation team after Jharkhand High pulled up the agency for its ''laxity''.

The high court had observed that it seemed the CBI was trying to quit the investigation and protect the accused.

The CBI had filed its charge sheet in October last year against the accused.

The 49-year-old judge was run over by an autorickshaw while he was out on a morning jog on July 28, 2021.

CCTV camera footage showed that judge Anand was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road at Randhir Verma Chowk in Dhanbad when the auto-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind and fled the scene, killing him.

The case was handed over to the CBI by the Jharkhand government.

