One killed, another injured in police encounters in Assam

A suspected rhino poacher was killed, while an alleged dacoit was injured in two police encounters in Golaghat and Cachar districts of Assam, officials said on Thursday.

In one case, Golaghat police launched an operation along with a team of the CRPF after getting information of people involved in recent rhino poaching inside Kaziranga National Park, the district's Superintendent of Police Sumeet Sharma told reporters.

''Around 3 am, some youths started running after seeing our search party. They did not listen to us and started firing. Our side also returned the fire,'' he said When the firing stopped, the security team searched the area and found one grievously injured person.

''While being taken to a hospital, he gave a statement to the police about his and his accomplices' involvement in the rhino poaching. He died before reaching the hospital. A pistol was seized from him,'' Sharma said.

A carcass of an adult female rhino with its horn missing was found inside Kaziranga National Park on January 20. In the other incident, one alleged dacoit suffered bullet injuries after being shot at by the police in Cachar district on Wednesday night, police said.

According to an official, the suspected dacoit was arrested from Dhonehori village under Sonai police station last night.

''At the time of interrogation, he informed the police that he had one pistol and it was kept at a place in Salchapra. A police team along with him went there and recovered the pistol with some live cartridges,'' he added.

When the team was returning journey, the accused allegedly attacked the police personnel and tried to escape, the official said.

''Police fired at his leg. He is now admitted at Silchar Medical College and Hospital,'' he added.

Altogether 33 people have been killed and at least 69 injured in police action while allegedly trying to flee from custody or attacking the personnel since the BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assumed office in May 2021.

