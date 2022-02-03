Left Menu

JK govt gives Rs 1 lakh amount in relief to acid attack victim

Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to the family of a victim of acid attack that took place in the city two days ago.Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad along with Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Balwal visited SMHS Hospital to oversee the medical treatment of the 24-year old acid attack survivor, an official spokesman said.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad along with Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Balwal visited SMHS Hospital to oversee the medical treatment of the 24-year old acid attack survivor, an official spokesman said. The DC and SSP interacted with the parents of the victim and expressed their solidarity with her, he said.

On the occasion, the DC handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh out of District Red Cross Fund as an immediate assistance to the victim's family and also assured all possible support from the local authority. The DC was informed by the doctors that all the best medical facilities are being given to the survivor. The doctors are monitoring her condition and she is in a stable condition, said the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital.

Since the attack, three persons, including the alleged stalker of the victim, have been arrested by police. PTI MIJ VN VN

