Rudy seeks to corner Bihar govt over non-utilisation of central funds

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Thursday sought to corner the Bihar government over non-utilisation of central funds for a water scheme.

During the Question Hour in Lok Sabha, Rudy, a member from Bihar's Saran district, asked why the state government had not withdrawn even one rupee from Rs 6,600 crore that was sanctioned to the state under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The BJP and JD(U) are ruling allies in Bihar.

JD(U) member Lalan Singh hit back saying that the Bihar government had started the programme of providing clean drinking water to the people before the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission and it was funding it using its own resources.

Singh, who is JD(U) president, said, ''The question raised by Rudy raises confusion. In reality, Bihar started 'har ghar nal ka jal' (clean drinking water) programme in 2015. In 2019, Centre started Jal Jeevan Misison. So from 2015 till today we have been funding this from our resources''.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said water is a state subject and hence, implementing clean drinking water scheme is their responsibility. The central government gives 50 per cent of the money for their schemes.

''Bihar started the programme for providing clean drinking wate in the state before the Jal Jeevan Mission. As long as the state governments do not ask for funds, the Centre can't do anything,'' Shekhawat said, adding the central government has given Rs 2,000 crore to the Bihar government under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)