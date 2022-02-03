Left Menu

UK PM Johnson's office confirms head of policy Munira Mirza has left role

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 21:58 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's head of policy Munira Mirza left her position on Thursday, his office confirmed in a statement following reports she had quit in protest over remarks made in parliament by Johnson. "We are very sorry Munira has left No 10 and are grateful for her service and contribution to government," a spokesperson for Johnson's 10 Downing Street office said.

"Andrew Griffith MP (Member of Parliament) has been appointed Head of the No 10 Policy Unit and will work across government and with MPs as we continue to deliver and expand on our ambitious policy agenda."

