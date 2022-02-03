Left Menu

Vijay Singh, on dharna for 26 years against land grabbing, to fight UP polls against CM Adityanath

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 03-02-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 21:59 IST
Vijay Singh, on dharna for 26 years against land grabbing, to fight UP polls against CM Adityanath
Activist Vijay Singh, who has been on a dharna for the past 26 years against alleged public land grabbing, on Thursday said he will contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur.

He also said he will campaign against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is fighting the elections from Karhal.

Vijay, a school teacher, who has been on a non-violent protest since February 26, 1996, alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government has failed to take action against the mafia that has grabbed the state land at Chausana in Shamli district.

He claimed 4,000 bighas of government land, valued at about Rs 26 crore, has been encroached by the land mafia.

