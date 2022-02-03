Vijay Singh, on dharna for 26 years against land grabbing, to fight UP polls against CM Adityanath
- Country:
- India
Activist Vijay Singh, who has been on a dharna for the past 26 years against alleged public land grabbing, on Thursday said he will contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur.
He also said he will campaign against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is fighting the elections from Karhal.
Vijay, a school teacher, who has been on a non-violent protest since February 26, 1996, alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government has failed to take action against the mafia that has grabbed the state land at Chausana in Shamli district.
He claimed 4,000 bighas of government land, valued at about Rs 26 crore, has been encroached by the land mafia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shamli
- Uttar
- Vijay Singh
- Yogi Adityanath
- Chausana
- Akhilesh Yadav
- Samajwadi Party
- Karhal
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath targets Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, says they had 'fear' of visiting Noida
Samajwadi Party gave tickets to 'rioters' and is on backfoot, they want to bring back 'maafiavad': Yogi Adityanath
UP Polls: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to contest against Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur
Special attention be paid to chaotic elements in view of TET: Yogi Adityanath
UP polls: BJP has given 66 pc seats to candidates from minorities, says Yogi Adityanath